Students petition following Myrtle Beach City Council ordinance on public beach access parking

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A group of seniors at Carolina Forest High School are petitioning against a law recently passed by the Myrtle Beach City Council regarding public beach access.

The students started an online petition in response to the city council enacting an ordinance that states anyone parking at public beach accesses will be charged $4 per hour or a daily fee of $20.

Only Myrtle Beach residents with a city car decal will be exempt from the fees.

“The public should be afforded full and fair access to beaches, which are public trust resources,” the petition stated. “We, the students of Horry County Schools, are choosing to put our education to practice by actively participating in local government.”

As of Friday at 11:25 p.m., the petition had 900 of the 1,000 supporters the group wanted to reach.

According to the petition, it will be presented to the Myrtle Beach City Council.

