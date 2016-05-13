Students petition following Myrtle Beach City Council ordinance - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Students petition following Myrtle Beach City Council ordinance on public beach access parking

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: WMBF News) (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A group of seniors at Carolina Forest High School are petitioning against a law recently passed by the Myrtle Beach City Council regarding public beach access.

The students started an online petition in response to the city council enacting an ordinance that states anyone parking at public beach accesses will be charged $4 per hour or a daily fee of $20.

Only Myrtle Beach residents with a city car decal will be exempt from the fees.

“The public should be afforded full and fair access to beaches, which are public trust resources,” the petition stated. “We, the students of Horry County Schools, are choosing to put our education to practice by actively participating in local government.”

As of Friday at 11:25 p.m., the petition had 900 of the 1,000 supporters the group wanted to reach.

According to the petition, it will be presented to the Myrtle Beach City Council.

Related story:

Myrtle Beach City Council votes to limit parking along Golden Mile

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 10:16 AM EDT2018-04-17 14:16:46 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

  • Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 10:52:50 GMT
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly