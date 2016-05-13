Crews respond to motorcycle crash in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue paramedics were on the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle on Friday evening.

A WMBF News reporter sent in photos of the crash, which happened at the exit ramp off U.S. 501 toward Waccamaw Boulevard and River Oaks Drive.

HCFR Lt. Brian Van Aernem said the motorcycle operator was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center for treatment of injuries.

No further information was immediately available.

