Georgetown County authorities seek suspect in attempted credit card fraud

Authorities are searching for this man wanted in connection with attempted credit card fraud. (Source: Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person wanted for attempted credit card fraud.

According to a press release, the individual went to the Murrells Inlet Food Lion at 760 Mink Ave., and attempted a credit card transaction.

The card was declined, as it had been reported stolen from a North Myrtle Beach condo on April 18, the release stated.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or has any information is asked to contact the GSCO at (843) 546-5101.

