Celiac Awareness Month: Baking gluten-free for the family

05/13/2016 -

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Celiac disease affects one in 100 people worldwide and symptoms can appear at any age. 

The trigger is gluten, a protein found in wheat, barley and rye. Some people just can’t tolerate it and become sick.  

May is Celiac Awareness Month, and in this Fit Family Friday, the goal is to make it easier for families to bake gluten-free. 

How about a peanut butter pie?

Jennifer Stradtman, owner and chef at Boom Boom Wine Room in Myrtle Beach, prepares a number of gluten-free meals for customers.   When it comes to pie, Stradtman said pre-made crust is key. Bakers can try Wholly Gluten Free, or look for other brands. 

The rest is easy: peanut butter, cream cheese, whole milk, whipping cream and sugar. 

When it comes to shopping gluten-free, it’s important to avoid any cross contamination in processed foods. 

Stradtman said even Parmesan cheese can trick you. When one sees the words, "gluten-free," "free of gluten," "no gluten" and "without gluten," on an FDA-regulated food, it means that the product either inherently does not contain gluten or meets the following criteria:

  • Does not contain an ingredient that is a whole, gluten-containing grain (i.e. wheat, barley, rye or crossbred hybrids of these grains)
  • Does not contain an ingredient that is derived from a gluten-containing grain and has not been processed to remove gluten (i.e. wheat flour)
  • May contain an ingredient that is derived from a gluten-containing grain that has been processed to remove gluten (i.e. wheat starch) as long as the food product contains less than 20 parts per million of gluten

With all that information, consumers are urged to shop carefully.

And for those who want to try that gluten-free peanut butter pie at home, the recipe is below:   

Gluten-Free Peanut Butter Pie

Ingredients:

  • Wholly gluten free pie shell
  • ½ cup peanut butter
  • 8 oz. cream cheese
  • 2 tsp whole milk
  • 1 cup heavy whipping cream
  • 1 cup unrefined and unbleached confectioner sugar

Directions:

  • Soften cream cheese in a medium bowl
  • Add peanut butter, sugar, and milk into cream cheese and mix
  • Whip heavy cream in separate bowl
  • Fold cream into peanut butter mixture
  • Spread into pie crust
  • Cover and refrigerate for two hours before serving

