Full artist line-up for the Carolina Country Music Fest

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Carolina Country Music Fest has announced the full line-up for the three-day festival and the Thursday night kick-off concert.

The CCMF Thursday Night Kick-Off Concert on June 9 will feature artists: Gary Allan, David Ray, Kurt Stevens, Gyth Rigdon and Dee Jay Silver.

On Friday, June 10, the artists appearing on the Coors Light Main Stage are: Keith Urban, Jake Owen, Joe Nichols, Michael Ray, Outshyne, and Dee Jay Silver. The artists appearing on the Jack Daniels Fire Stage are: Maren Morris, Lauren Jenkins, Taylor Centers, and Dee Jay Silver.

On Saturday, June 11, the main stage artists are: Tim McGraw, Chase Rice, Kelsea Ballerini, Chase Bryant, Lewis Brice, Morgan Myles, and Dee Jay Silver. The artists on the second stage are: Kane Brown, Jordan Gray, Maddie Hunt, Shelby Raye, and Dee Jay Silver.

On the last day of the festival, Sunday June 12, the main stage will feature: Florida Georgia Line, Cole Swindell, A Thousand Horses, Davisson Brothers, Brett Young, and Dee Jay Silver. The second stage will feature Chris Lane, Ryan Hurd, Shawn Bilton, 2DIGH4, and Dee Jay Silver.

Organizers announced that ticket prices will go up at midnight Friday, and there are payment plans available for tickets, which run $179 for general admission, $399 for main stage VIP passes, and $1,199 for “Super VIP” tickets.

For more details on the line-up, and to purchase tickets, head to the CCMF website at: http://www.carolinacountrymusicfest.com/

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.