Strong winds overturn campers at Horry County area campgrounds

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Strong winds overturned campers at the Lakewood and Pirateland campgrounds on Friday.

Two of the campers were blown over at the Lakewood Campground, while the third was overturned at Pirateland Campground.

Horry County Fire Rescue Lt. Brian Van Aernem said there were minor injuries reported and no one was taken to the hospital.

By 4 p.m., campground employees had called wreckers to the scene to help turn the campers back over.

The most damage from Friday afternoon's storms seem to have come right along the oceanfront near a swash that separates Pirateland and Lakeshore campgrounds.

Several campers reported seeing hail and losing belongings to the storm that were either destroyed or simply blew away.

Many said the storm took them by surprise and was gone just as quickly as it arrived.

One man said he owns one of the campers that blew over. He and his family were not inside at the time. .

"Wind was starting to blow real real hard, and I said to everybody, 'Let's go into the trailer', and before we could get into the trailer all our canvas and stuff had blown down, and it blew me off my feet and I held onto a pole - like a flag - and by the time we looked around the trailer was completely blown over," said Robert Weaver.

Weaver added that he has already gotten support from the community, who have offered shelter to he and his family.

