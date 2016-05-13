FDTC Softball headed to NJCAA World Series

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence Darlington Tech softball team is headed to the NJCAA Division II World Series after winning the District F, Region 10 title earlier this month.

There is a way for you to help the girls on their way to the World Series next week though, as the team has launched a GoFundMe page to help pay for the trip.

The link can be found by clicking here.

The World Series is held in Clinton, Mississippi and will go from May 16-21. The Lady Stingers are 32-10 this year.

