Two Pee Dee school districts answer Obama administration directive pertaining to restrooms

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Two Pee Dee school districts have responded to a directive from the Obama administration regarding transgender students and restrooms.

The Florence One School District has identified two single-unit restrooms in its middle and high schools to provide the possibility for privacy, according to a press release.

In that release, Florence One ensured compliance with Title IX, which the South Carolina Department of Education continues to monitor and advise schools and districts on discriminatory issues.

The restrooms Florence One selected had proper signage placed on the outside of these facilities this week.

Late Friday afternoon, a statement from the Darlington County School District stated: "The Darlington County School District is committed to providing a safe, inclusive and respectful environment for all of our students. We will continue to comply with all federal laws and regulations."

The school districts' announcements come after an Obama administration directive that states public schools must permit transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms consistent with their chosen gender identity, the Associated Press reported.

This decree comes amid a court fight between the federal government and North Carolina.

According to the Associated Press, the guidance from leaders at the Justice and Education departments said public schools are obligated to treat transgender students in a way that matches their gender identity.

