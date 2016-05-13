Police looking for convenience store armed robbery suspect

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Police are looking for a man who reportedly robbed a Kangaroo on Kings Highway at gunpoint Thursday morning.

No one was injured in the robbery, which happened at 5600 S. Kings Hwy at about 5:30 a.m. according to a Facebook post from HCPD, but the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the man or his whereabouts is asked to call the HCPD Tip Line at 843-915-8477.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.