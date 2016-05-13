NMB Police search for vehicle in fatal hit-and-run of pedestrian Thursday night

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle on Robert Edge Parkway near the North Myrtle Beach Sports complex Thursday night, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. Police are searching for the vehicle they say fled the scene.

David Michael Palmer, 39, died at the Grand Strand Medical Center from injuries sustained in the collision, which occurred at about 10:45 p.m. Thursday, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.

The involved vehicle fled the scene heading south on US Highway 31, according to NMB spokesman Pat Dowling. Witnesses described it as a dark-colored Ford Explorer or Ford Expedition. NMB Police are actively searching for the vehicle and driver.

Anyone who may have information on the incident is asked to call NMB Police at 843-280-5511 or the SC Highway Patrol at 843-661-4705 and reference case number 2016-011591.

