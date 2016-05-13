Accidents on US501 block one lane in both directions at Gardner Lacy Road

Image of one of the accidents. (Source: Jeff Whiteis)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two accidents on U.S. 501 at Gardner Lacy Road are blocking one lane of traffic in each direction, according to the SCDOT.

The accident in the southbound lanes of U.S. 501 occurred at about 8:13 p.m., according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The right lane in both directions is blocked as of 8:49 p.m., according to the SCDOT.

