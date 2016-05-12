Two injured in Conway crash involving motorcycle, truck

Two were injured in an accident Thursday in Conway. (Source: Ashleigh Galloway)

First responders were on the scene of a two-vehicle crash Thursday night in Conway. (Source: WMBF News)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Two people were injured Thursday night in Conway following a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and a truck.

Conway Fire Chief Le Hendrick said a female on the motorcycle was flown by helicopter to Grand Strand Medical Center for treatment of injuries.

A man who was also on the bike was taken by ambulance to GSMC, according to Hendrick. The exact extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

Hendrick said they were dispatched at 10:15 p.m., Thursday.

According to information on the South Carolina Highway Patrol’s website, the collision occurred at S.C. 378 and Dirty Branch Road.

