Eight Pee Dee students graduate high school and college - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Eight Pee Dee students graduate high school and college

By Audrey Biesk, Reporter
Connect
Seven Darlington High School students graduated with a college degree. (Source: Florence Darlington Technical College) Seven Darlington High School students graduated with a college degree. (Source: Florence Darlington Technical College)

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - Eight high school students in the Pee Dee will receive their Associate of Arts degree even before they graduate from high school.

All eight completed the early college honors program from Florence Darlington Technical College and walked across the stage at the Florence Civic Center Thursday evening. Seven are Darlington High School graduates and one student is from Wilson High School in Florence.

The high school students took part in transferable general education courses such as biology, English, history, math, psychology, philosophy, political science and Spanish. A little more than half of the classes are taught online and the rest are taught at the high school. Students must meet a certain GPA requirement.

The program has grown each year since it started in 2004. Darlington High School Principal Dr. Greg Harrison was the driving force to add enough classes this year to make an Associate Degree possible. He said the class of 2016 is the first to have the opportunity to receive the two-year college degree.

“The current students graduating, the seven that we have graduating this year, they went above and beyond," Harrison said. "They said, 'I want an associate’s degree also,' so they went to summer school and did a lot of summer work. So they worked a little bit harder than the students that will follow them because it wasn’t available when they were in tenth grade." 

The program allows high school students to earn up to 74 college credits to transfer to any public college or university in the state. Two of the Darlington High School graduating students, Alexis Ramirez and Russell Summerlin, said the driving force for them to apply was to save the thousands of dollars college classes will cost.

“I basically finished my pre-requisites that I have to take before I take my credits that will go towards my major and now that’s over with I can basically just go into my major," said Ramirez.

She plans to major in biological sciences at the University of South Carolina.

Summerlin is the first in his family to pursue a college degree, let alone graduate with a two-year degree while still in high school.

“It’s fair to say I didn’t really know what I was doing when I got into the program," he said. "I was just dumbfounded. I didn’t know what an associate’s degree was and I got in it and before I know it was in over my head in studies and said, 'Well, I will finish,' and here I am."

Summerlin received more than 60 hours of college credit in the program and plans to enter the military before majoring in criminal justice at Francis Marion University. 

“It’s a great program, but if you can't deal with a lot of studying and devoting your time - and I mean 40 hours at a time studying and doing your homework and studying for that next test - then it is too much to handle while balancing high school classes," he said.

“We’re just really proud of these students for putting in the hard work, determination and effort to walk across the stage and get their high school diploma and college diploma at the same time,” Harrison said.

There are plans for the early college program to add a two-year Associate of Science degree for those students in the medical field, in addition to the Arts Degree.

Eligible students can start taking college courses as early as their freshman year for the 2016-2017 school year.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 10:16 AM EDT2018-04-17 14:16:46 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

  • Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 10:52:50 GMT
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Daughter testifies mother killed 3-year-old, disposed of body

    Daughter testifies mother killed 3-year-old, disposed of body

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 2:49 AM EDT2018-04-17 06:49:07 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 2:49 AM EDT2018-04-17 06:49:07 GMT
    The mother is charged with murder and child abuse in connection with her 3-year-old daughter's disappearance in 2011. (Source: Family photos/WCHS/CNN)The mother is charged with murder and child abuse in connection with her 3-year-old daughter's disappearance in 2011. (Source: Family photos/WCHS/CNN)

    The mother is charged with murder and child abuse in connection with her 3-year-old daughter's disappearance in 2011.

    More >>

    The mother is charged with murder and child abuse in connection with her 3-year-old daughter's disappearance in 2011.

    More >>

  • Boy, 8, brings knife to school, attacks 3 students

    Boy, 8, brings knife to school, attacks 3 students

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 12:35 AM EDT2018-04-17 04:35:40 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 1:20 AM EDT2018-04-17 05:20:39 GMT

    The second grader was taken to the police station and released to his parents. Social services will handle his case.

    More >>

    The second grader was taken to the police station and released to his parents. Social services will handle his case.

    More >>

  • R. Kelly accused of intentionally infecting woman with STD

    R. Kelly accused of intentionally infecting woman with STD

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 8:27 AM EDT2018-04-17 12:27:50 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:13 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:13:58 GMT

    The unidentified woman accuses the 51-year-old singer of giving her herpes during a trip to Dallas in December. 

    More >>

    The unidentified woman accuses the 51-year-old singer of giving her herpes during a trip to Dallas in December. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly