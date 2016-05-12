Police arrest Lake City woman after children allegedly test positive for drugs

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) – A Lake City woman was arrested Wednesday after four children in her care allegedly tested positive for drugs.

Latavia Lateefah Washington, 26, was charged with four counts of unlawful conduct toward a child, according to information from the Florence County Detention Center. She was released Thursday afternoon on a $10,000 surety bond.

According to a Lake City Police Department incident report, the investigation started after a complaint was filed with the state Department of Social Services on Feb. 17.

Samples of the children’s hair was collected on March 3. The tests allegedly came back positive for amphetamines, methamphetamine and cannabinoids, according to the report.

The children were removed from the home and placed with other family members.

