Myrtle Beach police search for missing man

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man whose family has not had contact with in two months.

According to a post on the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s Facebook page, Robert Rosario is described as homeless.

He is listed as 58 years of age, standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the MBPD at (843) 918-1382.

