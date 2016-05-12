Lauren Schexnayder named US Presidential Scholars semifinalist

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Lauren Schexnayder, a senior at the Scholars Academy and Myrtle Beach High School has been recently named semifinalist for the US Presidential Scholars Program, according to Horry County Schools Facebook post.

"I am excited for these students as they continue forward in this competition. They represent a very bright future for our state, and their families, communities and school districts should be very proud of this distinction," said Molly Spearman, State Superintendent of Education.

The US Presidential Scholars program was established in 1964 and is the most prestigious scholarship program in the nation, states Horry County Schools website.

Winning students will receive an all-expense paid to trip to Washington DC in June and will be awarded the US Presidential Scholars Medallion at the ceremony.

