Scotland County investigators charge man in home invasion, burglary

SCOTLAND COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Investigators with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Thursday who is accused of a home invasion and burglary.

Julian Starr Monroe, 21, was charged with first-degree burglary; assault with a deadly weapon; larceny after breaking and entering; and four counts of obtaining property by false pretenses, according to a post on the SCSO’s Facebook page.

Monroe was booked into the Scotland County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond.

Law enforcement alleged that Monroe forced his way into a victim’s home, knocking the homeowner to the floor with the door.

He then reportedly stole items from inside the residence, as well as allegedly using the victim’s bank card to remove money from an ATM machine after the theft.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.