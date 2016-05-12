Preparations begin for Florence Beer Fest 2016

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Work is underway for a big draw in the Pee Dee this weekend. It’s an event that pulls people in by the hundreds.

This weekend a lot of folks will be out at Palmetto Peddler for Florence Beer Fest.

It all started seven years ago. Brian Holt is the General Manager of the Mickey Finn’s, down on Pamplico Highway. He said his good friend was diagnosed with cancer and he wanted to help.

“We had it at Apple Annie’s the first year, maybe 10 to 15 different breweries were involved with it and we probably raised $5,000 that day,” Holt said.

Fast forward to the here and now, Brian said Florence Beer Fest last year brought in $17,000.

Holt said the money that is leftover, after the cost of the beer is covered, goes to the person of need hand-picked by board members of the event.

Holt said this year’s proceeds will go to a local charity.

“It’s for a local charity in Timmonsville called Bethlehem Therapeutic Riding Stables,” Holt said

Beyond helping anyone in need overcome their challenges, the non-profit focuses on helping veterans overcome Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, by allowing them to spend time with horses.

“A lot of these veterans do not have the money or the insurance to cover this cost. Gwen, who runs the organization is not going to turn anyone today,” Holt said.

If you plan on heading to Palmetto Peddlers, where Beer Fest 2016 will be happening remember where the proceeds are going.

The event runs from 2 p.m.- 6 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the event for $25.00.

