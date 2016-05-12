Police respond to report of shots fired near Conway auction company

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Police responded to call of a shots fired Thursday afternoon on Cultra Road, near the John Henry Auction Company near Conway.

A woman told police she was part of the situation, but it is not clear what the situation is yet, according to Lt. Raul Denis with Horry County Police. At this time, no one appears to be injured.

Police have alerts out to nearby hospitals, Lt. Denis said, but at this time, they don’t have any reason to think anyone was hurt. Police are not sure what happened where.

