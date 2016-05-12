Veronica Thomas named International Scholar Laureate - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Veronica Thomas named International Scholar Laureate

By Freddi Rivers, Digital Producer
Connect
Veronica Thomas Veronica Thomas

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Veronica Thomas, a M.Ed Instructional Technology graduate student at Coastal Carolina University, has been recently named International Scholar Laureate for her exemplary academic performance and community engagement.

Thomas has been chosen to participate in the International Scholar Laureate program (ISLP) Delegation on International Relations and Diplomacy in South Africa. She will be joined by other undergraduate and graduate students from across the United States and over 30 countries around the world. She will also have the opportunity to further her career development while engaging in a culturally enriching experience, according to the press release.

“I count it as a blessing to be granted this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. It is indeed a privilege to serve as a delegate and I can’t wait to share my experiences as an educator,” said the Florence native.  

Thomas received her bachelor’s degree in Mathematics with concentrations in English and Physics from Francis Marion and is about to complete her seventh year of teaching mathematics at Wilson High School. Her main focus of community engagement stems around Wilson Pearls, a girl empowerment student organization founded in 2013 at her high school alma mater, states the release.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 10:16 AM EDT2018-04-17 14:16:46 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

  • Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 10:52:50 GMT
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly