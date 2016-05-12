Veronica Thomas named International Scholar Laureate

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Veronica Thomas, a M.Ed Instructional Technology graduate student at Coastal Carolina University, has been recently named International Scholar Laureate for her exemplary academic performance and community engagement.

Thomas has been chosen to participate in the International Scholar Laureate program (ISLP) Delegation on International Relations and Diplomacy in South Africa. She will be joined by other undergraduate and graduate students from across the United States and over 30 countries around the world. She will also have the opportunity to further her career development while engaging in a culturally enriching experience, according to the press release.

“I count it as a blessing to be granted this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. It is indeed a privilege to serve as a delegate and I can’t wait to share my experiences as an educator,” said the Florence native.

Thomas received her bachelor’s degree in Mathematics with concentrations in English and Physics from Francis Marion and is about to complete her seventh year of teaching mathematics at Wilson High School. Her main focus of community engagement stems around Wilson Pearls, a girl empowerment student organization founded in 2013 at her high school alma mater, states the release.

