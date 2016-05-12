Student finds deeper meaning in extracurricular activity

SOCASTEE, SC (WMBF) - An Horry County Student is finding a deeper meaning behind an activity she loves to do.

“I’m a teacher assistant for the special needs class. It’s just really awesome to be there for them every day and help them,” said Micah James, Senior at Socastee High School.

Beyond juggling honors courses, Micah said she devotes time to helping where she sees fit.

“People don’t understand special needs children. They just don’t think they understand stuff, but they have brains just like us,” Micah said.

The crown and sash Micah often wears has significant meaning, and she said she honestly did not seek out the world of pageants.

“Well, it’s a funny story… Socastee High School got me into Miss South Carolina,” Micah said.

Micah said one of her teachers asked her to sing for a pageant during intermission and then the next year, she found herself competing.

“My friends were like just do it, you already have talent. I was like 'okay.' I won first runner up last year and Miss Junior. I won Miss Senior this year, which made me Miss Socastee. I’ll be competing for Miss South Carolina in June,” Micah said.

Micah said her new-found passion goes deeper than the glitz and glam.

“The best part about it, is helping the children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. We have been to the hospital to celebrate birthdays, because sometimes the kids aren’t sure if they are going to reach them,” Micah said.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.