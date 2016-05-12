Car strikes truck carrying mobile home on Hwy. 501 near Aynor

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A car struck a truck transporting a mobile home in the Aynor area on Highway 501 Thursday morning, causing the mobile home to go off the road and the car to overturn, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

At about 11:25 a.m. on Hwy. 501 southbound, a Honda Civic was attempting to pass the truck near Roberts Road, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins. The Civic lost control and struck the truck.

The mobile home went off the road, and the Civic overturned off the side of the road, Cpl. Collins said. No one was injured in the crash.

As of 2 p.m., one lane of southbound lane of Highway 501 was still closed, Cpl. Collins said.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.