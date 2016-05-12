Timmonsville council members pass budget for upcoming fiscal year

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – The town of Timmonsville has its budget set in stone for the upcoming 2016-2017 fiscal year.

Mayor Darrick Jackson said town council members passed the second and final reading of the budget, which totals approximately $1,036,300, at Thursday night’s meeting.

According to the town’s budget, one full-time officer will be added to the police staff, bringing the department to a chief, three full-time officers and one part-time officer.

The town’s police budget also called for Tasers and body cameras to be purchased.

In 2016, Timmonsville spent an unexpected $7,000 in building improvements for the town’s fire department, putting the fire department over budget by about $5,000.

In 2017, the town will purchase two new sets of fire gear as well as lease a new vehicle for the department.

The town saw a windfall in revenue from the town’s municipal court bringing in over $7,000 more than expected and will budget for that same revenue of $11,100 in 2017.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.