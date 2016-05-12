Horry County teacher arrested for alleged sexual abuse in 1995

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Social Studies teacher at Ocean Bay Middle School was arrested Wednesday and charged in connection with an alleged sexual relationship that began in 1995 with a girl who was 16 at the time.

Bryan J. Meyers, 55, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Wednesday morning.

According to the arrest warrant, Meyers “did knowingly and willingly engage in sexual relationship with the victim, a 16 year old female, during the summer of 1995 and again during the following summer of 1996 when the victim was 17 with [Meyers] being 35 and then 36 years of age.”

The police report states that the victim contacted a Pennsylvania police department in January 2016, wanting to report a sexual abuse case that allegedly occurred in the mid-90s in their jurisdiction. Police determined that the statue of limitations had expired, but the report indicated the victim may have been sexually assaulted in the Myrtle Beach area during that time by Meyers.

The victim completed a statement form, which alleged that Meyers and her had a sexual relationship that started in Pennsylvania, with one or more sexual acts taking place in Myrtle Beach during a week-long trip in the summer of 1995, and during another week-long trip in the summer of 1996, the report states.

The victim said in the statement that she “felt pressured into the sexual relationship based on [Meyers] being her coach and other reasons outlined in her statement,” the police report states.

On May 11, the Horry County Police Department met with and arrested Meyers. As of Thursday afternoon, he remains incarcerated at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Meyers is listed in the Ocean Bay Middle School directory as a Social Studies teacher who graduated from Temple University and Kutztown University, both in Pennsylvania. Meyers has worked for Horry County Schools since August 8, 2008, and will be placed on administrative leave, said county spokeswoman Teal Britton.

