Two men are wanted for crimes in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Two men are wanted by the Horry County Sheriff's Office and deputies hope you can help track them down.

Coty E. Ard, 30, is wanted for failure to appear for pointing and presenting a firearm. According to the Horry County police report, on January 4, 2016 police arrived at a home on Cambridge Circle where the victim stated Ard was intoxicated and yelling at him to fight him. The report goes on to say Ard slammed his own head on the steps and then went inside and came out pointing a rifle and the victim and his girlfriend. Ard was arrested on the scene but never showed up for court. His last known address is on Cambridge Circle in Murrells Inlet.

The next suspect is 34-year-old Brian Johnston, and he's wanted for resisting arrest and 25 counts of forgery. The Horry County police report states that on May 3, 2016 an officer saw Johnston driving a car in Loris and the two made eye contact. At that time, the report says Johnston got out of his car and ran into the woods where he escaped. As for the 25 counts of forgery, it states that Johnston cashed nearly $5,000 worth of checks from the victim when the victim was in the hospital, from December of 2015 through January of 2016.

