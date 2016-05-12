Injury accident blocks 2 lanes of US-17 Bypass near Backgate

The red icon indicates the location of the accident. (Source: SCDOT)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – An accident with injuries has southbound Highway 17 Bypass reduced to one lane near Palmetto Pointe Boulevard, just south of the Backgate, according to information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the SCDOT.

The accident occurred at about 8 a.m. Thursday at US-17 Bypass and Azalea Lakes Blvd., according to online information from the SCHP.

The SCDOT states the left two lanes of US-17 Bypass are closed at Palmetto Pointe Blvd., as of 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

