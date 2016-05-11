Florence officials look to limit donation boxes

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Florence officials are looking to limit the number of unattended donation bins where people can recycle old clothing and shoes.

According to Mayor Stephen Wukela, the city council is concerned that for-profit businesses are responsible for placing many of the boxes.

Wukela said he heard from council members who were concerned about the unsightly nature of the boxes and their proliferation throughout the community.

Many of the boxes are found on Irby Street, one of Florence’s main drags.

This week, the council approved rules indicated the boxes must show the name of the group that shares the boxes, or the profits from the items collected.

