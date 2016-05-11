Florence approves development of west-end subdivision - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Florence approves development of west-end subdivision

A new housing development is coming to west Florence. (Source: WMBF News) A new housing development is coming to west Florence. (Source: WMBF News)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Residents will soon see construction start on a brand new housing development in west Florence.

A piece of land running along Pine Needles Road will be the spot for the upcoming development, which is going to be called The Grove at Ebenezer.

Florence Mayor Stephen Wukela said the tract of land is 240 acres and lies between Interstate 95, Pine Needles Road and U.S. 76.

The development is so large and unique that the city had to put it into its own planned development district.

After city leaders gave the plans for the project a thorough look, they determined exactly what the developer could do with the space.

“We know that the first phase and tract of this development will be developed as single-family residential and they have plotted out the parcels very specifically in regards to the first phase,” Wukela said.

At this point, it’s not clear if the second phase of the project will be townhomes or more single-family residential. Wukela said that will all come down to market demand.

Another component of the project is that the area is now zoned to hold more commercial and other properties.

As previously reported, the west Florence area has had numerous annexations. Wukela said the city is glad to be working with the developer at the beginning of this new project.

“You’re annexing a very large tract before development. You are dealing with one developer instead of hundreds of individual property owners. You have the opportunity to hold the developer to design standards for roads and water and sewer infrastructure,” Wukela said.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 10:16 AM EDT2018-04-17 14:16:46 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

  • Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 10:52:50 GMT
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Daughter testifies mother killed 3-year-old, disposed of body

    Daughter testifies mother killed 3-year-old, disposed of body

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 2:49 AM EDT2018-04-17 06:49:07 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 2:49 AM EDT2018-04-17 06:49:07 GMT
    The mother is charged with murder and child abuse in connection with her 3-year-old daughter's disappearance in 2011. (Source: Family photos/WCHS/CNN)The mother is charged with murder and child abuse in connection with her 3-year-old daughter's disappearance in 2011. (Source: Family photos/WCHS/CNN)

    The mother is charged with murder and child abuse in connection with her 3-year-old daughter's disappearance in 2011.

    More >>

    The mother is charged with murder and child abuse in connection with her 3-year-old daughter's disappearance in 2011.

    More >>

  • Boy, 8, brings knife to school, attacks 3 students

    Boy, 8, brings knife to school, attacks 3 students

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 12:35 AM EDT2018-04-17 04:35:40 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 1:20 AM EDT2018-04-17 05:20:39 GMT

    The second grader was taken to the police station and released to his parents. Social services will handle his case.

    More >>

    The second grader was taken to the police station and released to his parents. Social services will handle his case.

    More >>

  • R. Kelly accused of intentionally infecting woman with STD

    R. Kelly accused of intentionally infecting woman with STD

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 8:27 AM EDT2018-04-17 12:27:50 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:13 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:13:58 GMT

    The unidentified woman accuses the 51-year-old singer of giving her herpes during a trip to Dallas in December. 

    More >>

    The unidentified woman accuses the 51-year-old singer of giving her herpes during a trip to Dallas in December. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly