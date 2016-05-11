Florence approves development of west-end subdivision

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Residents will soon see construction start on a brand new housing development in west Florence.

A piece of land running along Pine Needles Road will be the spot for the upcoming development, which is going to be called The Grove at Ebenezer.

Florence Mayor Stephen Wukela said the tract of land is 240 acres and lies between Interstate 95, Pine Needles Road and U.S. 76.

The development is so large and unique that the city had to put it into its own planned development district.

After city leaders gave the plans for the project a thorough look, they determined exactly what the developer could do with the space.

“We know that the first phase and tract of this development will be developed as single-family residential and they have plotted out the parcels very specifically in regards to the first phase,” Wukela said.

At this point, it’s not clear if the second phase of the project will be townhomes or more single-family residential. Wukela said that will all come down to market demand.

Another component of the project is that the area is now zoned to hold more commercial and other properties.

As previously reported, the west Florence area has had numerous annexations. Wukela said the city is glad to be working with the developer at the beginning of this new project.

“You’re annexing a very large tract before development. You are dealing with one developer instead of hundreds of individual property owners. You have the opportunity to hold the developer to design standards for roads and water and sewer infrastructure,” Wukela said.

