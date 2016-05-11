Williamsburg County investigators search for missing teen

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Williamsburg County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl who may be with a 22-year-old man.

According to a WCSO press release, law enforcement was notified on May 9 that Alizaye Harley had been missing since May 6. She was last seen that morning at a home on Trillium Loop in Andrews.

Investigators believed the teen and the man suspected of being with her could be in Augusta, Ga., the release stated. They are in the process of trying to identify the male.

Anyone with information is asked to call (843) 355-6381, ext. 4516.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.