Myrtle Beach woman accused of sexual assault with a minor

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach woman was arrested Tuesday on allegations of criminal sexual conduct with a young child.

Kerri Anne Isaacson, 54, was released Tuesday on a $25,000 bond, according to information from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. She was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 11.

According to an Horry County Police Department incident report, police were notified of the alleged criminal conduct on March 22. The complainant told law enforcement the sexual assaults possibly occurred between March 2014 and January 2015.

The complainant reportedly confronted the suspect about the allegations, which she denied, according to the report.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.