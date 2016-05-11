Report: Man resists arrest, kicks Myrtle Beach Police officer in chest

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A 32-year-old man was charged for assaulting a police after he reportedly resisted arrest and kicked a Myrtle Beach Police officer in the chest Wednesday morning.

Police responded to a residence on Scott Drive at about 2:41 a.m. after a victim reported that the suspect, later identified as Timothy Alston, was mad, and started breaking things at the home while she was asleep, according to the report. Officers saw blood on the front porch, glass all over the floor, and a broken screen door. The victim said Alston broke a mirror, the kitchen table, and ripped the door off the stove. She also said he choked her, and she wanted to press charges for everything.

The officer told Alston, who had blood on his hands and multiple cuts, that he was under arrest, and to place his hands behind his back, the report states. The officer got a handcuff on Alston’s left wrist, but then he started to pull away and resist. Once Alston started to resist, he was “taken to the ground,” the report states, and the officer got Alston’s right arm in the handcuff.

The officer then rolled Alston onto his side. That’s when Alston reportedly kicked another officer in the chest. Alston was then pepper-sprayed, and started to comply with instructions. Alston let the officer rinse his face and eyes, but then started to act aggressively again.

Backup officers arrived, and they put Alston in a restraining chair in a police van and took him to the hospital, according to the report. Alston refused medical treatment, and was loudly cursing in the emergency room. Once discharge paperwork was received, they transported Alston to Myrtle Beach Jail for processing.

Alston was charged with third-degree assault and battery, malicious injury to animals or property, disorderly conduct, and assaulting a police officer. Bond has not yet been set.

