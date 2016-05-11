Teens admit to robbing woman at gunpoint after high-speed chase - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Teens admit to robbing woman at gunpoint after high-speed chase with police

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Left: Carl Lee Carmean, Right: Sierra Noella Swinton. (Source: J Reuben Long Detention Center) Left: Carl Lee Carmean, Right: Sierra Noella Swinton. (Source: J Reuben Long Detention Center)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Two teenagers admitted to robbing a woman on the beach with a gun and a wrench in North Myrtle Beach after a high speed chase with police ended in Little River early Friday morning, according to police reports.

Sierra Noella Swinton, 17, and Carl Lee Carmean, 18, were arrested by North Myrtle Beach Police Friday morning after the confessed to robbing a woman of her purse while she was walking on the beach, the police report states. The woman told police that the teens came up behind her holding a firearm and a wrench, then fled the area in their vehicle.

A North Myrtle Beach detective found the vehicle on North Myrtle Point Boulevard, and called out the location, according to the report. A police sergeant caught up to the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop at Nixons Crossroads and Highway 90. The vehicle actively attempted to flee from the sergeant, disregarding a stop sign and traveling at over 80 miles per hour.

The vehicle made a quick turn off of Highway 90 onto Cedar Light Lane, then onto Lake Circle in Little River, where the vehicle crashed, and Swinton and Carmean fled on foot, police state.

The Horry County Police Department was notified and responded to the area. About 30 minutes later, HCPD received a call from Swinton’s mother, who reported that she had picked up her daughter and Carmean from the River Hills area, where they admitted to the armed robbery and said they “made a terrible mistake,” the report states.

Carmean and Swinton admitted their involvement to police after waiving their Miranda rights, and were taken into custody by the HCPD, the police report states. They were then transported to the North Myrtle Beach jail and both charged with criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, and resisting arrest, jail records state. Carmean was also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and pointing and presenting a firearm at a person.

Carmean and Swinton were later released to home detention, according to jail records.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

