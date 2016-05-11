8 people arrested for prostitution in Myrtle Beach Tuesday - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

8 people arrested for prostitution in Myrtle Beach Tuesday

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Stock image. Source: AP Graphics Stock image. Source: AP Graphics

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Police arrested three women and five men on prostitution charges Tuesday, according to online records from the department.

Four of the men were all arrested at around 4:45 p.m. in the 300 block of North Chester Street, arrested records state. One woman was arrested at about 12:35 at the same location. Others were arrested between 12:35 p.m. and 1:37 p.m. on Yaupon Drive and South Ocean Boulevard.

The names, ages, charges, arrested times, and arrested locations for all eight suspects are below:

  • Eubanks, Stacy Lorraine, 38, Arrested on charge of Sex / Prostitution - 3rd Or Sub. Offense, at 300 block of 17th Ave S/Yaupon Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC, on 5/10/2016 12:35 p.m.
  • Olalde-zuniga, Tara Ashley Danielle Nicole (W /F/28) Arrested on charge of Sex / Prostitution - 3rd Or Sub. Offense, at 300 block of 3rd Ave N/Chester St, Myrtle Beach, SC, on 5/10/2016 12:35 p.m.
  • Coleman, Kenyetta Shanice, 36, Arrested on charge of Sex / Prostitution - 1st Offense, at 200 block of 10th Ave S/Yaupon Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC, on 5/10/2016 12:35 p.m.
  • Snyder, David Lee, 81, Arrested on charge of Sex / Prostitution - 1st Offense, at 300 block of 14th Ave S/s Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach, SC, on 5/10/2016 1:37 p.m.
  • Mccray, Dennis Lee, 55, Arrested on charge of Sex / Prostitution - 1st Offense, at 300 block of 4th Ave N/Chester St, Myrtle Beach, SC, on 5/10/2016 4:24 p.m.
  • Bocanegra-nieto, Salvador, 21, Arrested on charge of Sex / Prostitution - 1st Offense, at 300 block of 5th Ave N/Chester St, Myrtle Beach, SC, on 5/10/2016 4:42 p.m.
  • Rivera-maya, Salomon, 41, Arrested on charge of Sex / Prostitution - 1st Offense, at 300 block of 5th Ave N/Chester St, Myrtle Beach, SC, on 5/10/2016 4:42 p.m.
  • Babbidge, Lewis Warren, 71, Arrested on charge of Sex / Prostitution - 1st Offense, at 300 block of 7th Ave N/Chester St, Myrtle Beach, SC, on 5/10/2016 4:45 p.m.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

