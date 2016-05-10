Preliminary findings released in deadly crash of a plane that to - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Preliminary findings released in deadly crash of a plane that took off from Grand Strand

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Three people died after a plane that took off from the Grand Strand area crashed in New York. (Source: NBC New York) Three people died after a plane that took off from the Grand Strand area crashed in New York. (Source: NBC New York)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary findings into a deadly plane crash that killed three people after going down in Syossett, N.Y., a few hours following its takeoff from the Myrtle Beach area.

Information from Flight Aware stated the small plane left the Grand Strand Airport in North Myrtle Beach at 12:44 p.m., on May 3 and was scheduled to land in Plainville, Conn., at 4:03 p.m.

According to the NTSB, things started to go awry when the plane reached 7,000 feet. The pilot reported a failure of his instruments and continued to fly by sight above the clouds.

Eventually, the pilot reported losing control of the airplane, in addition to losing more instrument functionality, the NTSB’s report stated.

With a debris field almost half-a-mile long, the plane’s cabin and wings were located a quarter mile from the first rudders to fall to the ground.

The engine and instrument panel were another quarter mile from that, with the engine creating a three-foot crater in the ground, according to the NTSB.

The plane, a Beech BE35 aircraft, was manufactured in 1973, the report stated. The pilot held an airline transport certificate and had flown 4,000 hours.

