Truck crashes into back of home in Longs

LONGS, SC (WMBF) – First responders were on the scene of a crash Tuesday night in Longs in which a truck ran into the back of a house.

A WMBF News photographer on scene reported the incident occurred at a home near S.C. 90 and Chestnut Run Road.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol’s website, the collision occurred at 9:17 p.m.

There was no immediate information on any possible injuries.

