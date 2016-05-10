Myrtle Beach officials recognizes S.C. Youth of the Year award winner

Alex Burroughs was honored as the 2016 Youth of the Year. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach City Council recognized the 2016 Youth of the Year on Tuesday.

Alex Burroughs received the award from council members in recognition of his work with the local Boys and Girls Clubs.

According to information from the Boys and Girls Clubs of America’s website, the Youth of the Year award has been given out since 1947. Recipients embody the values of leadership service, academic excellence and healthy lifestyles, as well as exemplifying the critical impact that the clubs have on the lives of young people.

“I would like to thank the Boys and Girls Club for helping me get this scholarship and I would like to thank my coaches, my family and the whole sports system for the opportunities I’ve had over the past couple of years,” Burroughs said.

He will now go on to participate in the state competitions. Those winners will each receive a $5,000 scholarship and go on to regional competitions.

