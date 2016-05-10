Two injured following collision between log, bread truck in Geor - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Two injured following collision between log, bread truck in Georgetown County

A crash between a bread truck and a log truck happened Tuesday in Georgetown County. (Source: SConFIRE.com) A crash between a bread truck and a log truck happened Tuesday in Georgetown County. (Source: SConFIRE.com)

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two people were injured following an early-morning collision between a log truck and a bread truck Tuesday in Georgetown County.

According to Lance Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 7 a.m. The log truck was heading north on S.C. 701, while the bread truck was traveling south.

Both vehicles collided head-on, Collins said. The drivers were flown to Grand Strand Medical Center, he added.

Photos shared by SConFIRE.com showed loaves of bread covering the highway following the crash.

The collision remains under investigation, according to Collins.

A Go Fund Me page has been started to benefit one of the drivers. Those who wish to donate can click here

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here to view a slideshow from the crash

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 10:16 AM EDT2018-04-17 14:16:46 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

  • Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 10:52:50 GMT
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Daughter testifies mother killed 3-year-old, disposed of body

    Daughter testifies mother killed 3-year-old, disposed of body

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 2:49 AM EDT2018-04-17 06:49:07 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 2:49 AM EDT2018-04-17 06:49:07 GMT
    The mother is charged with murder and child abuse in connection with her 3-year-old daughter's disappearance in 2011. (Source: Family photos/WCHS/CNN)The mother is charged with murder and child abuse in connection with her 3-year-old daughter's disappearance in 2011. (Source: Family photos/WCHS/CNN)

    The mother is charged with murder and child abuse in connection with her 3-year-old daughter's disappearance in 2011.

    More >>

    The mother is charged with murder and child abuse in connection with her 3-year-old daughter's disappearance in 2011.

    More >>

  • Boy, 8, brings knife to school, attacks 3 students

    Boy, 8, brings knife to school, attacks 3 students

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 12:35 AM EDT2018-04-17 04:35:40 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 1:20 AM EDT2018-04-17 05:20:39 GMT

    The second grader was taken to the police station and released to his parents. Social services will handle his case.

    More >>

    The second grader was taken to the police station and released to his parents. Social services will handle his case.

    More >>

  • R. Kelly accused of intentionally infecting woman with STD

    R. Kelly accused of intentionally infecting woman with STD

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 8:27 AM EDT2018-04-17 12:27:50 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:13 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:13:58 GMT

    The unidentified woman accuses the 51-year-old singer of giving her herpes during a trip to Dallas in December. 

    More >>

    The unidentified woman accuses the 51-year-old singer of giving her herpes during a trip to Dallas in December. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly