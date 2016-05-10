Two injured following collision between log, bread truck in Georgetown County

A crash between a bread truck and a log truck happened Tuesday in Georgetown County. (Source: SConFIRE.com)

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two people were injured following an early-morning collision between a log truck and a bread truck Tuesday in Georgetown County.

According to Lance Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 7 a.m. The log truck was heading north on S.C. 701, while the bread truck was traveling south.

Both vehicles collided head-on, Collins said. The drivers were flown to Grand Strand Medical Center, he added.

Photos shared by SConFIRE.com showed loaves of bread covering the highway following the crash.

The collision remains under investigation, according to Collins.

A Go Fund Me page has been started to benefit one of the drivers. Those who wish to donate can click here.

