Horry council member wanted to have input on Rhodes deal

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One Horry County Councilman weighed in on the county's decision to pay more than $60,000 into the state's retirement system so that Saundra Rhodes, the county’s former police chief, could receive full retirement status and benefits.

Paul Prince, who serves as the councilman for District 9, said he’s an elected official and felt he should have been made aware of the decision prior to its handling.

Prince added he got a call from the county administrator about Rhodes’ retiring and retirement date, but was not notified of other details. He felt those specifics should have been made known to council to vote on before actions were taken.

He said he does not like the county spending tax dollars without first receiving permission from county council.

Rhodes’ last day as chief of police for the Horry County Police Department was May 6, 2016. She announced her retirement in a news release on April 25.

According to documents obtained by WMBF News through a Freedom of Information Act request, the Horry County Government paid $61,145.37 for the remaining one year and seven months of service that Rhodes would have had to have served in order to receive full retirement benefits.

However, District 8 Councilman Johnny Vaught said Horry County Council does not involve itself with personnel matters and does not feel the governing body should have been consulted.

