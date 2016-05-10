UPDATE: Moped driver identified following fatal Dillon County collision

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A moped driver was killed in a two-vehicle collision Tuesday afternoon in Dillon County.

According to Lance Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the moped operator was traveling west on Black Branch Road and came to a stop sign.

At that point, the operator pulled out in front of a 1995 Toyota four-door that was traveling south on U.S. 301, Collins said. The vehicle struck the moped, killing the driver.

Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley said the victim was James Albert Dillard, 52, of Latta.

Collins said no charges are expected as the operator of the moped failed to yield the right-of-way.

