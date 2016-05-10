Florence County Sheriff's deputy involved in traffic crash

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Florence County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a traffic crash Tuesday afternoon, according to FCSO Maj. Michael Nunn.

The deputy was stopped in traffic on Second Loop Road when he was struck from behind by another vehicle, Nunn said. There were no known injuries at this time, he added.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating.

