Scotland County Sheriff's investigators arrest New York fugitive

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – A New York man wanted on a fugitive warrant was arrested by the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigation Division.

According to post on the SCSO’s Facebook page, Christopher Jamel David, 22, was wanted in New York for robbery, burglary, grand larceny and two counts of assault that stemmed from an alleged home invasion.

Investigators from New York contacted the SCSO and let them know David was in the area.

The suspect remained in the Scotland County Detention Center Tuesday under no bond.

