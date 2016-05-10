National center for missing children joins search for Myrtle Beach teen

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help in locating a Myrtle Beach teen who went missing over a week ago.

Fifteen-year-old Jessica Calles disappeared from the Myrtle Beach area on May 1, according to a press release.

Horry County police previously said 24-year-old Javier Robles Ramirez fled the area with Calles. On May 2, officers were alerted that the teen was not at school as expected.

In the past, Ramirez pretended to be Calles’ uncle and signed her out of school, according to an incident report.

The NCMEC said the two may be in the Charleston area.

Calles is described as 5 feet 1 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Ramierez is listed as 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. He may go by the alias name Jose Robles Ramirez, according to the NCMEC.

Anyone with information is asked to call (800) 843-5678 or the Horry County Police Department at (843) 248-1520 with any information concerning the disappearance or current whereabouts of Calles and Ramierez.

