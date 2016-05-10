NMB Public Safety Officer invites Windy Hill residents to 'Meet Your Public Safety Officer' event

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – North Myrtle Beach Safety Officer Keith Williams encourages Windy Hill residents to join him Saturday, May 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Yow Park, 508 Windy Hill Road for an opportunity to ask questions and get to know some of the public safety officers who patrol the neighborhood daily, according to the City of North Myrtle Beach release.

This event is family-friendly and will include a bouncy house along with prizes for the kids.

Officer Keith Williams joined the Public Safety Department in August 2015. Prior to that, he served in the United States Marine Corps as a military policeman and retired with a rank of Sergeant Major in 2012 after 25 years of service, states the release.

“I want residents to know that I am here to serve and protect all of them. I want to meet everyone and get to know their needs and concerns. If they see me driving around, they can feel free to stop me to ask any questions, express concerns, or just say hello,” said Officer Williams.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.