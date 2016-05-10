Sheriff Phillip Thompson receives YOPRS Judge Bill Byars Community Partner Award

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Sheriff Philip Thompson received the Young Offender Parole and Reentry Services Judge Bill Byars Community Partner Award in Law Enforcement May 9 during the Founder’s Day celebration at the Department’s Training Academy in Columbia, according to the press release.

The purpose of Founder’s Day is to reflect on the accomplishments of the Intensive Supervision Services along with the initiatives to improve services for Youthful Offenders which are having positive effects on recidivism. “SC Department of Corrections unique supervision program touts an impressive 13.5% 2-year recidivism rate,” states the release.

The Horry County Sherriff’s Office partnered with the Young Offenders Parole and Reentry Services Division of the SC Department of Corrections three years ago in efforts to address addiction problems and criminogenic behaviors. The press release states, this program is the only rehabilitation program of its kind in South Carolina operated with a detention center and averages around a 70% successful rehabilitation rate.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.