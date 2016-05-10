5 candidates running in Horry Co. Council District 7 special pri - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

5 candidates running in Horry Co. Council District 7 special primary

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A special primary election will be held on May 17 to fill the Horry County Council District 7 seat left open when James Frazier resigned from office back in January.

If necessary, a runoff election will be held on May 31, and the special general election will be held on July 5, according to a notice from the Horry County Government.

The candidates running in the upcoming primary are:

  • Orton Bellamy – Democrat
  • Harold Phillips – Democrat
  • Lee Sherman – Democrat
  • Mike Roberts – Republican
  • Robert Shelley – Republican

The following precincts are eligible to vote for Horry County Council District 7:

  • Adrian - split
  • East Conway
  • Four Mile - split
  • Homewood - split
  • Inland
  • Jamestown
  • Maple - split
  • North Conway #1
  • North Conway #2
  • Pawley Swamp - split
  • Port Harrelson
  • Racepath #1
  • Racepath #2
  • Red Hill #1
  • Salem - split
  • Toddville
  • West Conway
  • Wild Wing – split

For more information, and to find out where to vote in the upcoming special elections, visit the Horry County Voter Registration and Elections page here.

