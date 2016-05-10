5 candidates running in Horry Co. Council District 7 special primary

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A special primary election will be held on May 17 to fill the Horry County Council District 7 seat left open when James Frazier resigned from office back in January.

If necessary, a runoff election will be held on May 31, and the special general election will be held on July 5, according to a notice from the Horry County Government.

The candidates running in the upcoming primary are:

Orton Bellamy – Democrat

Harold Phillips – Democrat

Lee Sherman – Democrat

Mike Roberts – Republican

Robert Shelley – Republican

The following precincts are eligible to vote for Horry County Council District 7:

Adrian - split

East Conway

Four Mile - split

Homewood - split

Inland

Jamestown

Maple - split

North Conway #1

North Conway #2

Pawley Swamp - split

Port Harrelson

Racepath #1

Racepath #2

Red Hill #1

Salem - split

Toddville

West Conway

Wild Wing – split

For more information, and to find out where to vote in the upcoming special elections, visit the Horry County Voter Registration and Elections page here.

