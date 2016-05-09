Coroner's office identifies victim of fatal collision on SC-31

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol and Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a fatal traffic crash on S.C. 31 North Monday night.

According to the SCHP, a 2003 Chevy pickup was pulling a trailer and traveling north on S.C. 31. The vehicle stopped just before the Robert Grissom Parkway to check on the trailer. At that point, the truck was struck in the rear by a 2007 Chevy Tahoe, which went off the road and down the embankment.

The driver of the Chevy Tahoe was killed as a result of the crash. According to the SCHP, the driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of collision.

On Tuesday, Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard identified the victim as 68-year-old William Johnson, Jr. He had been living in Cherry Grove for the last several years, Willard noted. The victim was transported to Grand Strand Hospital and died at approximately 11:08 p.m.

Three passengers in the Chevy pickup were transported to an area hospital, according to the SCHP.

Highway Patrol and the Highway MAIT team are both investigating to see where exactly the trailer was at the point of impact.

SCHP said no charges have been filed at this point.

