Pawleys Island residents deal with beach erosion - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Pawleys Island residents deal with beach erosion

By Christel Bell, Anchor
Connect
Pawleys Island officials are working on a solution to the beach erosion. (Source: WMBF News) Pawleys Island officials are working on a solution to the beach erosion. (Source: WMBF News)

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) - Tides have been slowly cutting down the dunes on the south end of Pawleys Island, with the king high tides washing ashore since Friday.

One Pawleys Island resident said the water comes up over the street when the tides are really high. 

The town is trying to do its best to keep sand dunes, because if it goes the beach won't be far behind.

After October's storm, the town came up with a $150,000 emergency solution.

In March, it was approved for both state and federal officials to bring in equipment for a beach scrapping project. About two feet of sand was taken from the low tide line and pushed back to the dunes to create a natural buffer. 

Town administrator Ryan Fabrri said town leaders knew it was not a permanent solution and they anticipated the high tides to cut down what was built up.  

Since the king tides, residents on the south end have already seen the dunes affected. Fabrri said there are about six to seven homes on the beach that are severely impacted. 

Amy Hipp has lived on Pawleys Island for about 13 years and said erosion has been an ongoing problem.

"We've lost at least six feet of sand," she said. "The beach was six feet higher 13 years ago than it is now." 

Fabbri said the town council recognizes the erosion problem and are looking to residents to help come up with a long-term solution. 

They are forming a beach committee that will consist of 12 volunteers who are also residents. Fabrri said they will have to learn the history of the island and then try to answer tough questions that will provide a long-term fix for the erosion. 

"They will have to come up with a long-term solution to preserve the beach," he said. "They will ask questions like, 'Where does the sand come from to replenish the beach? How will we pay for it? The rate of erosion is not equal, so do we take care of the south end or the entire beach?'" 

Fabrri added the committee will also have to think about monitoring and maintenance for the beach.

Lee McGahey, who has owned a home on the beach for about 17 years, said erosion is part of nature and feels what happens is beyond the town's control.

"This is not Disney World," she said. "It is a natural environment so you take your chances when you live on an island."

Fabbri said the town is doing the best it can and residents are appreciating the efforts.

Meanwhile, both the town and those living on the island hope nothing weather-wise stirs up before they can fix the erosion problem. 

The beach committee anticipates meeting in early June.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 10:16 AM EDT2018-04-17 14:16:46 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

  • Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 10:52:50 GMT
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Daughter testifies mother killed 3-year-old, disposed of body

    Daughter testifies mother killed 3-year-old, disposed of body

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 2:49 AM EDT2018-04-17 06:49:07 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 2:49 AM EDT2018-04-17 06:49:07 GMT
    The mother is charged with murder and child abuse in connection with her 3-year-old daughter's disappearance in 2011. (Source: Family photos/WCHS/CNN)The mother is charged with murder and child abuse in connection with her 3-year-old daughter's disappearance in 2011. (Source: Family photos/WCHS/CNN)

    The mother is charged with murder and child abuse in connection with her 3-year-old daughter's disappearance in 2011.

    More >>

    The mother is charged with murder and child abuse in connection with her 3-year-old daughter's disappearance in 2011.

    More >>

  • Boy, 8, brings knife to school, attacks 3 students

    Boy, 8, brings knife to school, attacks 3 students

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 12:35 AM EDT2018-04-17 04:35:40 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 1:20 AM EDT2018-04-17 05:20:39 GMT

    The second grader was taken to the police station and released to his parents. Social services will handle his case.

    More >>

    The second grader was taken to the police station and released to his parents. Social services will handle his case.

    More >>

  • R. Kelly accused of intentionally infecting woman with STD

    R. Kelly accused of intentionally infecting woman with STD

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 8:27 AM EDT2018-04-17 12:27:50 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:13 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:13:58 GMT

    The unidentified woman accuses the 51-year-old singer of giving her herpes during a trip to Dallas in December. 

    More >>

    The unidentified woman accuses the 51-year-old singer of giving her herpes during a trip to Dallas in December. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly