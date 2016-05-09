Hartsville teen arrested for attacking brother with knife, vase

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Hartsville police arrested a 16-year-old girl on Sunday who allegedly attacked her brother with a knife.

According to a press release from the Hartsville Police Department, officers responded to a house on Locust Street in Hartsville for the reported assault. The victim told police he and his sister had a dispute.

That dispute escalated after the girl allegedly attacked her brother with a knife and struck him with a vase, the release stated.

Family members took the victim to the hospital for treatment of cuts to the head and stomach. The suspect was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice Detention Facility in Columbia, according to the release.

