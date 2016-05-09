Woman arrested after 3-year-old girl tests positive for marijuana

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Conway woman was arrested on Friday after an employee of the Department of Social Services made allegations to police that drugs were being used in a home occupied by her and a 3-year-old girl, and the girl tested positive for marijuana.

Breanna Elizabeth Garvey, 21, was arrested and charged with unlawful neglect of a child.

On April 7, the DSS employee came into the Central Precinct Horry County Police station and made allegations about drug use in the home occupied by Garvey, a 3-year-old girl, and several other people, the police report states.

As a result of these allegations, the girl was tested, and the results showed the presence of cannabinoids in her system, according to the report.

Two other people who live in the home are now acting as protectors of the child – their drug tests showed no drugs were present in their systems.

