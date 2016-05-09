Police search for armed robbery suspects in woods off South Kings Highway

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Police are investigating an armed robbery in the 2500 block of South Kings Highway, confirmed Lt. Joey Crosby.

A WMBF News photographer at the scene said MBPD had search dogs and officers with assault rifles searching the woods behind the Woodhaven Pancake House.

Stay tuned for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.